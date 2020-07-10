Dianne Marie Witherall, born August 21,1943, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on July 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Fr. Thomas McDermott will officiate. Mask use and social distancing is kindly requested at the visitation and funeral. Interment will be at Linwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
She lived her entire life in Dubuque, Iowa, and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Dianne loved hanging out with family and friends at the family cottage on the Mississippi River, where lots of great memories were made. After a career at John Deere, K-Mart and Lowe’s, she enjoyed retirement in her flower garden and caring for her beloved cats, Gypsy Lee and Bella Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Florence (Rohner) Witherall.
She is survived by her sister Jean McQueen and husband Tommy; nieces Kimberly Garsee and husband Brandon, Amy Kinard and husband David, great nieces and nephews Brent Sellers, Shelbie Sellers, Raelyn Kinard and Dayton Kinard, all of Lake Jackson, Texas, Aunt Virginia Rohner, of Dubuque Iowa, and numerous cousins and longtime friends.
Her family would like to thank everyone for the love, prayers and support they have shown Dianne. Special thanks to the staff at Grand Meadows, Ellen and Dennis Kremer and Dan and Kim Rohner for their loving care, along with her longtime friends Mary, Dixie and Ruth, who have always been there for Dianne and her Dad.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dianne’s name.