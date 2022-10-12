Roger Spangler, 76, of Dubuque, passed away October 7, 2022.
In keeping with Roger’s wishes, private family funeral services were held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Roger Spangler, 76, of Dubuque, passed away October 7, 2022.
In keeping with Roger’s wishes, private family funeral services were held. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Roger was born on August 3, 1946 to Roger and Arlene (Smith) Spangler in Dubuque.
He attended St. Joe’s elementary school and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964. In his younger years, Roger was an accomplished baseball player and pitcher. He loved to sing, was active in chorus and dabbled in guitar.
Roger’s keen mind for mechanical and electrical systems led him to enter the electrical apprenticeship program in 1967.
He moved from apprentice to journeyman to shop manager throughout his 40+ year employment with Paulsen Electric. Examples of his design work are still numerous in regional businesses.
Roger also dedicated over 50 years of service to Local 704 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers where he served as a president and board member.
Like many Dubuquers, he enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing euchre with family and friends. He also enjoyed reading and spending time outdoors. But most of all, he loved being in his workshop building or fixing things.
Roger is survived by his children, Craig Spangler of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Sarah (Brad) Smith of Dubuque; grandchildren, Andrew Spangler, Daniel Spangler, Riley Smith, and Sophia Smith; sister, Patricia DeVries of Shoreview, Minnesota. Also, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his 3-legged cat, Willie.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Barbara Rokusek, and Karen Spangler.
Roger’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Mercy One Medical Center, Mercy Pharmacy, and all Roger’s doctors and caregivers throughout the years. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.