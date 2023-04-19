PETERSBURG, Iowa — Fred L. Goedken, age 99, of Petersburg, Iowa died on April 17, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday , April 20, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services.

