Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas J. Bergan, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader.
John E. Boelkens, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Mount Carroll Church of God. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the church.
Jeannette L. Campbell, Nashua, Iowa — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Alan Coleman, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 11494 Falcon Ave., Monona.
Donald Curley, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Elizabeth A. Guild, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, and 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
William L. Huseman, Dubuque, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Adrienne A. Iwanski, Elizabeth, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover, Ill. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
Deanna L. Kerr, Lisbon, Iowa — Graveside service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Postville (Iowa) Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Janina Michalak, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, Niles, Ill. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Phyllis A. Osterhaus, Bloomington, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Eugene A. Prier, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Arnold J. Sikkema, Thomson, Ill — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Community Reformed Church, Clinton, Iowa. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Loras J. Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa.