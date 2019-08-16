CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary L. Heim, 93, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Platteville, Wis.
Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, also at the funeral home, with an additional visitation from 9 a.m. until time of services. Rev. Calvin Hughes will officiate. Burial will take place at the Carr Cemetery in Cuba City.
Mary was born in Excelsior, Wis., on December 28, 1925, to Guy and Jessie (Bell) Berry. She married Delmer Heim on October 23, 1961, in Galena, Ill.
Mary enjoyed gardening, going for walks, country music, cooking and cleaning, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Gloria Scott, of Benson, Ariz.; one son, Fred (Beth) Heim, of Cascade, Iowa; one stepson, Wayne (Connie) Heim, of Dubuque; one stepdaughter, Marlene (Sam) Lange, of Dubuque; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert “Bob” (Beverly) Berry, of McFarland, Wis.; plus half-siblings, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Edward Herlitz; her second husband, Delmer Heim; three daughters, Mary Jane (in infancy), Carol Ann Buskee and Linda Handel; and three grandchildren, Dwane, Bruce and Lee.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mary L. Heim memorial fund has been established.
