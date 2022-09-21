Marianna “Ruth” Gansemer, age 77 of Dubuque died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

A wake service will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. At 2:45 p.m. the rosary will be led by Our Ladies of Prague Mothers’ Club, with visitation to follow from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. led by the Franciscan Sisters of Dubuque.

