Marianna “Ruth” Gansemer, age 77 of Dubuque died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
A wake service will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. At 2:45 p.m. the rosary will be led by Our Ladies of Prague Mothers’ Club, with visitation to follow from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. led by the Franciscan Sisters of Dubuque.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, Dubuque, followed by burial at Mount Calvary. Rev. Dwayne Thoman and Fr. Matthew McMorrow will concelebrate.
Ruth was born on July 28, 1945 at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, daughter of Anthony and Estella (Wall) Entringer. She grew up in LaMotte, Iowa and graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1963. She attended Clinton Community College and graduated in 1965 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She started her career at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque in 1965. Eight months after a successful blind date, she was united in marriage to Edward Gansemer of Holy Cross, Iowa on September 7, 1968. They shared 54 “wonderful” years together and were blessed with three daughters. She worked at Xavier Hospital until 1974 when she decided to stay at home to raise their daughters. She returned to nursing in 1981 as an Operating Room Technician at Finley Hospital until her retirement in 2005.
Ruth was an avid baker and cook, which was thoroughly enjoyed by family and friends. She was very precise and took pride in making things from scratch and incorporating unique ingredients. Ruth also enjoyed her travels with Ed. One highlight was traveling to Vermont for a bread baking school, where she was quick to note when the instructor forgot a key ingredient.
The utmost caretaker, Ruth was a selfless, humble and caring person who always put other people first. Her warm and gentle ways were appreciated by all who knew her. Those closest to her benefitted from her quick wit and famous one-liners.
Ruth is survived by her husband Ed; her daughters Sarah (Mark) Weber, Karen (Bob) McMorrow and Teresa (Dave) Reuter. Grandchildren: Nick, Jared, Mitch and Seth Weber; Catie (Joseph) Kemper; Ciara (fiancé Oliver Severance), Moira, Brigid, Deirdre, Bobby and Liam McMorrow; and Cole and Baby Reuter (due October 2022). Her great-grandchildren, Rose and Baby Kemper (due December 2022); sisters Venita McLaughlin and her twin Rita Entringer; sister-in-law Joan Lukan; brothers-in-law Matthew (Dotty) Gansemer and Phillip “Bucky” Breitbach.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Estella Entringer; brothers Leonard and Lester (Jean) Entringer; mother and father-in-law Marie and Adolph Gansemer; sisters-in-law Helen (Dan) Wolf and Rose Ann Breitbach; brothers-in-law TJ McLaughlin and Marv Lukan; nephew Tony Entringer and niece Diane Aurit.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, Grand River Medical Center in Dubuque, and Hospice of Dubuque.
A Marianna Ruth Gansemer memorial has been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.