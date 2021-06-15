Ronald W. Oglesby, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. today at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather after 12:00 p.m. at the church until time of Mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Ron was born April 19, 1931, son of William C. and Marvel Lippstock Oglesby. He was also known as Pints. He served stateside in the Army during the Korean War. In 1957, Ronnie married Marlene McCarthy, of Bernard, Iowa.
Ron worked most of his life caring for a Jersey dairy herd. With the help of Marlene, their seven children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, a number of nephews, and others he built a successful dairy farm outside of Bernard, Iowa.
Ron enjoyed the life of farming, spending time with family, hunting, attending gun shows, playing cards, and reading a good book. His skills were many. He could fix anything without spending money using black electrical tape. Family and friends will have fond memories of Ron’s ability to tell stories about people, places, and things he did. Many people will miss Ronnie’s youthful spirit and captivating tales.
Loved ones are grateful for this man’s life and hard work. Surviving family members include his wife, Marlene; his daughters, Sylvia (Craig) Faust, Juliana Oglesby, Marie (Troy) Winder, Laura (Joe) Nauman and Rosanne (Steve) Becker. Also surviving are his son Perry; his brother Jim (Nancy) Oglesby; and his sister Rita (John) Lesch.
Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda Oglesby and three sisters, Jean (Calvin) Dutka, Ruth (Cletus) Apel, and June (Vince) Owens.