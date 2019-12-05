EPWORTH, Iowa — Jeff K. “Whitey” Janssen, 56, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home in Epworth.
Services for Jeff will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, with Pastor Julie Schubert officiating. Visitation for Jeff will occur from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, and after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highview Cemetery in Epworth.
Jeff was born on September 5, 1963, in Dubuque, son of Kenneth and Betty (Schmitt) Janssen. He received his education from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. Jeff worked for the Michaels Corporation.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Janssen, of Epworth; Carrie Janssen-Smith (Terry Smith), of Pocatello, Idaho, James (Mary) Janssen, of Farley, Iowa, and Laurie Janssen, of Epworth; and niece and nephew, Kristine (Jay) Jubeck and Aaron Janssen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth H. Janssen, on January 26, 2001.
In lieu of flowers, a Jeff K. “Whitey” Janssen Memorial Fund has been established.
