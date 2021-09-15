SPRING HILL, Fla. — Marjorie Elizabeth Herrmann Rickert was born to Henry and Ada Betsy Campbell Herrmann in Dubuque on August 7, 1923, and she died on February 1, 2020.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1941 and from the University of Dubuque in 1944, where she was Homecoming Queen and her husband was Football Captain. She married Horst Paul Rickert (Dutchie Rickert) in August of 1944. Marjorie was an Education major with minors in Chemistry and Mathematics. Marjorie also earned Masters’ degrees in these areas of study from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She was a member of Zeta Phi Sorority, PEO Chapter IP, National Teachers Association Union, and the United Methodist Church. Marjorie and Horst taught and coached at Savanna, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and at Wilson High School in San Jose, California. They retired to Eagle River, Wisconsin, and finally to Hudson, Florida. Marjorie spent her final years at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Spring Hill, Florida.
She is survived by a sister, Ruth Ada Clark, of Dubuque. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Grace Rosalie Soka, and a younger brother, Richard Campbell Herrmann, and her husband, Horst Paul Rickert. She has many nieces and nephews: Mary Ethelda Carefoot and Christina Dowling Soka; DeAda Clark Mally, Judson Paul Clark, and Karen Clark Griffith; eight grand nieces and nephews; five great grand nieces and nephews; and several nieces and nephews of the Rickert family.
Marjorie’s ashes were interred alongside her husband’s ashes at the Columbarium of Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, but graveside services were postponed due to the pandemic.
Family and friends may attend a service for her on September 24th at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
We wish to thank HPH Hospice and Brookdale, both of Spring Hill, Florida, for the loving care afforded to Marjorie.
The photo presented here is of Marjorie Herrmann, Homecoming Queen, University of Dubuque, 1944.