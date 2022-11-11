SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Patricia M. Dittmar, 83 of Scales Mound, IL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A funeral mass will be held at Noon, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound and where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. She was born November 20, 1938, in Galena the daughter of Clement and Nellie (Douglas) Koehler. Patricia graduated from Scales Mound High School with the class of 1956. She was united in marriage to Melvin Dittmar on May 16, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound. Patricia was a school bus driver for Scales Mound School and retired after forty-three years of service. She enjoyed spending time at the Diamond Jo Casino and visiting with friends at Mcdonald’s. She is survived by her husband, Melvin, two daughters, Dinah (Scott) Bautsch and Dixie (Steve) Birkbeck, seven grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Tyler, Kristina (Zach) McCullough, Elizabeth (Matt) Greene, Brandon (Tracy) Birkbeck, Kirstin (Jordan) Stanbridge, Corbin Birkbeck, and Gavin (Haley) Birkbeck, thirteen great-grandchildren, Poppy, Jameson, Emmalyn, Anderson, Timothy, Ellie, Owen, Harper, Gavin, Scarlett, Allie, Zoey and Quinten, two brothers, Michael and Vincent (Michelle) Koehler, two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Wilhelmi and Leslie Koehler, a brother-in-law, Harold Gallagher. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Shirley Renne and Nancy Weida, three sisters-in-law, Ilene Gallagher, Darlene Koehler, and Becky Koehler, three brothers-in-law, Donald Renne, Burt Wilhelmi, and David Weida, her father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Alta Dittmar.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Crist at Medical Associates, Galena Stauss Senior Care Community Staff, and Hospice of Dubuque. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten.
