Nancy G. Ahrens, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Cornerstone Foursquare Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Eileen Beaves, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Carol M. Defendi, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley E. Ellis, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Jan. 25, Zion Lutheran Church, Bagley, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Jane C. Evers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Laurie A. Feuss, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Victoria S. Fischer, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Holy Family Church, New Melleray. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carol L. Flynn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the hall.
Buddy Hyde, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Lewis W. McIntosh Jr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 2 p.m. today, Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of Life: After 4 p.m. today, the Eagles Club, Prairie du Chien.
Alvin H. McIntyre Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. today, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Clarence Meyer, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Catherine C. Oberfoell, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Patricia A. Pfab, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Alice J. Rogers, Savanna, Ill. — Services: Noon today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Patricia J. Scheffert, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Raymond Schildgen, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Edward E. Small, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the center.
Clete Steger, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lynn M. Tangen, Hiawatha, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Stavanger Lutheran Church, Ossian, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Doris Trausch, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Grace G. Wieneke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.