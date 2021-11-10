Shirley M. Gunther, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa passed October 26, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born March 18th 1930, on the family farm near Akaska, SD., daughter of Christoph “CS” and Katharina “Katie” (Schanzenbach) Schilling. She was raised on the farm in Akaska, until she lost both parents at a young age, (her mother at age 11 and her father at age 15). She then lived with her siblings and boarded at Glenham High School in Glenham, SD. where she attended school. Shirley married Clarence Gunther on June 20, 1949 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge, SD. They moved to Dubuque in 1951.
She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother. She was a Girl Scout leader and a member of St. Anthony’s Church. Shirley worked 27 years at Luther Manor Nursing Home, compassionately caring for others. Shirley enjoyed gardening, both flower and vegetable, always beaming with her bushels of apples in the fall. Shirley and Don both enjoyed their monthly Euchre Club with friends. She was always up for a game of cards, especially euchre or rummy, always quite sharp or lucky, maybe both! Shirley loved her home on Carter Road, in which she lived nearly 60 years and proudly kept in top notch condition. Her last few years Shirley lived near or with her daughters in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Surviving her are her six daughters, Donna (Dennis) Phillips of Midland, MI, Sandra (Mike) Ellis of Dubuque, IA, Jacqueline (Bob) Misenheimer of Pueblo West, CO, Patricia Borchardt of Verona, WI, Nancy Gunther, of Denver, CO, and Pamela Gunther (Dan Byington) of Madison, WI; ten grandchildren, Lori Phillips, Erin (Ron) Leversee, Colleen (Jeff) Barkley, Rebecca (Chad) Strauser, Brian Ellis (Matthew Ingraham), Stacy Sprewell, Noah Borchardt, Quinn Borchardt, Adam Gunther, Kyle Gunther-Robinson (Claire); and eleven great grandchildren, Sam, Tyler, Brooke, Vivian, Chris (Vanessa), Caitlin, Camryn, Charli, Aja, Kiana, and Talea. Also surviving are her brother, Roger Schilling, sisters-in-laws, Peggy Schilling and Elsie Reub and many special nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Regina Schilling, her long time loving companion, Donald Crow, brothers and sisters-in-law Harold (Lorraine) (Dolly) Schilling, Max (Mae) Schilling,
Calvin (Dora) Schilling, Leroy Schilling, Delbert (Annabelle) Reub, Ervin “Shorty” Reub and Dennis Schilling; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leona (Alvin) Schlecht and Josephine (Bill) Fritz.
Cremation has taken place. Services for Shirley will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Akaska, SD.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice of Madison, for their kind and loving care the last few weeks.
Memorials may be given in Shirley’s name to Zion Lutheran Church in Akaska, SD, or the Akaska Cemetery (Walworth County, SD).
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
