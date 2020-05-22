RENO, Nev. — Peter K. Nelson, 57, of Reno, NV, passed away peacefully at his residence on May 11, 2020, as a result of Huntington’s Disease.
He was born October 5, 1962, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Donald K. Nelson and Helen “Maurie” (Stewart) Nelson. Pete graduated from Hempstead and the University of Iowa. Pete was employed in Atlanta, GA, for a number of years, returned to Dubuque and then moved to Reno. Pete was a music lover who was known for his quick wit and his kind, compassionate spirit.
Pete is survived by his father, Donald K Nelson, of Sparks, NV; his sister, Suzanne Ohnesorge, of Dubuque, IA; his brother, Randy (Patty) Nelson; and his aunt, Doris Nelson, both of Sparks, NV; his former wife, Scarlett Nelson, of Alpharetta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loyal and caring friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Nelson; and his brother, David Nelson.
Private burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery, Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Memorials in Pete’s name may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation-HD Center.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.