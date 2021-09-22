Heather L. Balk, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home.
Merle C. Curtis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maximo C. Damaso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Mary A. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Robert B. Farmer, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn A. Heinz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church
Ruth E. Henrichs, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Michele L. Hocking, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Katherine Kurt, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Church of the Nativity.
Joanne Loysen, Los Angeles, Calif. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, Elks Lodge, Dubuque.
Dale R. Manson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Rite of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home.
Mark T. Martin, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Michael J. McCullough, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Ronald R. Orris, Monmouth, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald F. Renner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Marjorie Rickert, Spring Hill, Fla. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Bethany Home Chapel, Dubuque.
Bernard J. Scanlan, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the church.