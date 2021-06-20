LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Robert Allen “Bob” Lucas, age 78, went to Heaven on June 19, 2021, to be with his mom and dad, Emil and Marie Lucas.
Bob was born June 16, 1943, as a beautiful healthy baby boy. At 8 months old he got the measles with a high fever for 10 days, and the result was brain damage.
He loved living on the farm, helping us with our chores and playing ball together when we finished our work. Bob was a very good baseball player. Eventually he went to live at the Dubuque County Farm with Paul and Lois Gross, whom he loved. He also lived in several group homes in Dubuque where Lisa Wiegand was his main caregiver, and she was so good to him. Then in December of 2012, Bob moved to Sunnycrest Manor where he resided until his death. His social worker, Anne Kauder, and his nursing caregivers took very good care of Bob.
Bob loved the Cubs and was fortunate to get to go on a bus trip to watch his Cubs while living at the group home. Bob could not tell time but always knew what time it was. He was always interested in what was going on at the farm until his later years.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Bob is survived by his siblings, Jim (Joyce) Lucas, of Central City, IA, Kay Schmitt, of Rickardsville, IA, Diane (Dave) Schroeder, of Dyersville, IA, Mary (Rex) Atwood, of Charlotte, NC, and Jeff (Nancy) Lucas, of Luxemburg, IA; 16 nieces and nephews: Peggy Goerdt, Steve, Tom and Tim Schmitt, Doug and Mike Lucas, Lisa Hurst, Lynnette Kramer, Sara Lanfear, Steve, Tony and Jonathan Schroeder, Rex III and Lukas Atwood, Dustin Lucas and Jenna Wagner.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Paul Schmitt, with whom he loved to share a soda pop.
