Darel L. Hilkin, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with pulmonary hypertension.
A private family service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Open celebrations of life will occur at a later date in both Dubuque and Ligurta Station, Ariz.
Darel was born on Nov. 11, 1941, in Dubuque, second son to Elmer and Marie (Steines) Hilkin. Darel was always thankful for the day his beautiful bride, Ruth Gaul, came into his life. They worked hand and hand together during their 56 wonderful years together. Their marriage was also blessed with three daughters, who would in-turn bring four amazing grandchildren into their lives. Darel enjoyed going camping with his family and friends.
Darel worked as a welder for 32 years at John Deere and sat on the UAW Local #94 Executive Board and UAW Pension Committee. The work was hard, the years were rewarding, and friends he made with so many co-workers over the years were undeniably another source of satisfaction in Darel’s life. After retirement, Darel and Ruth would spend 21 years wintering in Ligurta Station, Ariz., with both local and newfound companions from across the U.S. and Canada. There, Darel worked with the VFW Auxiliary in Welton Ariz., and enjoyed four-wheeling in the desert and mountains. Many times, you could find him gathering with friends at his site hosting happy hour and training a road runner to take meat off his nose. He will have some ashes spread at a spot in the desert so his buddies can stop and have a beer with him.
Darel would say that he lived a full life with no regrets; that he did his absolute best to be a positive light in the world around him. But, for those who know and love Darel, they would say the world is a better place because of him. His love, devotion, insights, personal drive and overall kind and forgiving heart are many of his gifts to his family and friends. As much as our hearts break today due to the physical absence of Darel from our daily lives, we are comforted by the lessons and values he taught us. We love and miss you.
Darel was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Orlen Hilkin. Those left behind to cherish the memory of Darel include his beautiful wife of 56 years, Ruth Hilkin, Dubuque; his three adored daughters, Dawn Marie Hilkin, Ossining, New York, Sue Hahn, Dubuque, and Dana (Roger) Tippett, Galena, Illinois; his four treasured grandchildren, soon-to-be Dr. Alyssa Hahn (Jordan Wetzel), Coralville, Iowa, Megan Hahn, Dubuque, Conner Tippett and Ryan Tippett, Galena, Illinois; his three siblings, Keith (Carol) Hilkin, Loren (Juanita) Hilkin, and Karen (Mark) Kuhle, all of Dubuque; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donations in Darel’s name may be made to Hospice of Dubuque at HospiceOfDubuque.org, and to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at PHAssociation.org/donate.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at U of Iowa clinic, Dr. Gerke, Unity Point Clinic, Dr. Powers, Tim and Sarah from Palliative Care at Dubuque Hospice, Patrina Memne case worker at UHC, and a special thanks to Michelle Lynch at UnitedHealth care (hugs from Darel) for all of the professional and compassionate care and support they have provided to Darel, and his family.
