Darlene D. Timmerman-Murphy, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 19, 2021, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Joseph The Worker with Father Jim Goerend officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow services at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Darlene was born on December 13, 1935 in Dubuque, Iowa to Ida (Anthony) and Jon Nauman, in Sherrill, Iowa. On June 14, 1958 she married Frank Timmerman of Dubuque. After Frank’s passing on June 1, 1995, she married Robert Murphy in 2009.
Darlene graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1955. She worked at Bank Tower Agency in East Dubuque for over twenty years. Darlene was an active member of Holy Ghost and St. Joseph the Worker parishes in Dubuque. She volunteered countless hours at St. Ida’s Mothers Club. She loved to stay active playing cards with the Nauman “Fab 5” sisters, card clubs, and gourmet club with neighbors and friends. Darlene enjoyed going to all of the grandchildren’s activities. Many Friday nights, Darlene and Bob would frequent the Dubuque Elks Club.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, of twelve years; sons Patrick (Sue) Timmerman of Dubuque, Steve (Beth) Timmerman of Dubuque, and Bart (Rebecca) Timmerman of Peosta; daughter Lisa (Carmine) Scarpa of High Amana; grandchildren Andrea Timmerman, Lauren Timmerman, Kaitlin (Jared) Thompson, Alex (Brooke) Timmerman, Molly Timmerman, John Timmerman, and Peter Timmerman, Seychelle Scarpa, Gabi Scarpa,; great-grandchildren Austin Timmerman: Bob’s children Sherry (Dave) Yonda, Tim Murphy, and Dan (Linda) Murphy, and his 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Darlene is also survived by two sisters Mary Ann Burbach and Pat Torgler.
Darlene was preceded in death by her 1st husband Frank Timmerman; and her two sisters Dorothy Kisting and Lillian Breitbach.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hermann and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Darlene.