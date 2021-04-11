SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Margaret (Peggy) Brennan, O.P. died April 5, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
She was born to Charles and Kathryn (Fleming) Brennan in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 20, 1935.
Peggy was the youngest of eight children. She is survived by her nieces, nephews and Dominican community. Sister Peggy was a gentle, loving and kind woman. In her 62 years as a Dominican, she taught elementary school in Nebraska and Illinois and high school in Connecticut, South Dakota and Wisconsin. From 1977 to 1986, she was secretary to the prioress of the Sinsinawa congregation. In 1986, she went to Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wis. For the next 32 years, she poured her heart into the students. Services will be held at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Peggy joins the Brennan clan in a grand celebration of new life in God.