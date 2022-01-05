LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — DENNIS GEORGE HARVEY, 80, of rural Lanesboro, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI. A service will be held at a future date during the spring of 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Preston.
Dennis was born on October 30, 1941 in Dexter, Minnesota, the son of Herb and Ruth (Drake) Harvey. He graduated from LeRoy High School in 1959. He owned / operated a freight company and then worked for the Milwaukee / Soo Line Railroad for 30 yrs. On September 1st, 1962 he married Patty Lou Smith at the Baptist Church in LeRoy, MN. The couple lived in Preston until 1974 when they moved to Potosi, Wisconsin for Dennis’ work and lived there until 1979 when they moved to Hazel Green, WI. Then in 1997 they moved to Woodbury, MN. In 2002 they moved to rural Lanesboro where they lived until 2018. They attended Preston United Methodist Church. Dennis enjoyed Hobby Farming / Homesteading, Horses (raising colts, trail riding, rodeos), Hunting, Fishing, watching Sports, Snowmobiling, and especially loved spending time with his family.
Dennis is survived by three sons, Daniel (Linda) of Lake Geneva, WI., Curtis (Christine) of Hancock, NH and Carl (Deb) of Elkhorn, WI.; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan (Ashley), Ryan, Samantha (Braden), Nicholas, Matthew and Benjamin; two brothers Harold and Leroy; also nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents and wife.