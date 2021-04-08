APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Donald J. Offermann, 82, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his daughters and son-in-law, on April 6, 2021, of metastatic cancer.
A rosary service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, followed by visitation until 7 p.m.
An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael's from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Msgr. Thomas Toale as the Celebrant and Msgr. Karl Glovik and Fr. Paul Otting as Co-Celebrants. Don will be cremated and buried next to his wife, Hazel, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery in Dyersville at a later date.
Donald was born June 8, 1938, in Earlville, IA, the son of Art and Kathryn (Quint) Offermann.
He married Hazel Maiers on November 25, 1965, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1998.
Don attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in Earlville and graduated from Xavier High School, Dyersville, in 1956. He graduated from Loras College in 1960. He attended Mt. St. Bernard Seminary, Dubuque, for two years. He taught at Xavier Grade School, Dyersville, from 1962 to 1970. He got his Masters in Guidance Counseling from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, during Summers. He became a Counselor at Western Dubuque High School, Epworth, Iowa, from 1970 until his retirement in 2000.
Don was a member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral Parish and World Wide Marriage Encounter. He and his wife, Hazel, were the Sponsor Couple for engaged couples. He was director of CCD in Epworth and Dyersville. He was a member of Iowa State Education Association and The Iowa School Counselor Association. He was a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Don became a staunch member of AA in June 2011.
Don enjoyed fishing and traveling after he retired. He enjoyed many cruises and vacations with his close friends of over 50 years: Father Fred Fangmann, Father Ken Gehling, Father Paul Otting, and Msgr. Karl Glovik, along with many card games of “SMILE” on your neighbor. He looked forward to his grandchildren spending a week individually for “Grandpa Camp” in Dubuque. While residing in Minnesota, Don enjoyed being near his children and grandchildren, and often attended their sporting and school events. He enjoyed the friendship of many of his fellow seasons residents and staff. Don particularly enjoyed exercise classes, walking club and Wii bowling. In his final days, Don was incredibly touched by the messages he received from friends, colleagues and former students. Don was pleased that he had the opportunity to touch so many lives.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann Marie Offermann, and her husband, Boyd Brown, of Apple Valley, MN, and Mary Kay Offermann, of Eagan, MN; Grandchildren, Oliver Brown, Elliott Brown, Amelia Brown, Gabrielle Offermann; a brother, Laverne (Mary Jane) Offermann; brother-in-law, Marv (Vicki) Maiers; and nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Kathryn Offermann; his wife, Hazel Offermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Mary Jane Maier; and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Al Their.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Ecumen Seasons and the staff of Ecumen Hospice for their incredible love and care of Don.
