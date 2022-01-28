SHERRILL, Iowa — Catherine M. Brickley, 60, of Sherrill, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Services will be private. Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com . Catherine was born November 12, 1961 in California, the daughter of William James and Mary Patricia (Streeter) Brickley. Catherine was a true “California Girl”, who loved the ocean, spending time in the sunshine, and collecting seashells. She was a wonderful cook and loved to feed her family. Being a mom was very important to her, and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Catherine enjoyed spending time on the river, shopping, music, and enjoying outdoor wildlife. She was a devoted pet mom, and enjoyed taking care of her animals. Catherine will be deeply missed by all of her kids. Catherine is survived by her children, Larae (Josh) Clemen, of Dubuque, Michelle Bowers, of Boulder, CO, Christine (Christopher) Smith of Marengo, IA, Wesley Bowers, of Boulder, CO, Dylan Link of Dubuque, and Loryn and Kyle Link, both of Sherrill; her grandchildren, Hannah and Henry Smith (due in April); her longtime partner, Loras Link, of Sherrill; and her siblings, Carol Churchill, John (Linda) Brickley, and Jeannie (Mickey) Lumetta, all of California. Catherine has joined her parents, her grandparents, and her brother Jeff, in Heaven.