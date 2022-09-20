WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Eldon E. Trumm, 79 of Worthington, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 8:45 — 9:45 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate with Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating.
Eldon was born on April 20, 1943 in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Leo and Coletta (Heid) Trumm. He married Kaye Burger on June 21, 1969 in Worthington, Iowa. Together they farmed and raised their family in Worthington.
Eldon spent over 50 years collecting farm toys, writing “farm toy collecting” books, and manufacturing his own toy tractors and parts. He was known around the world as a contact for farm toy information. He was inducted in the Farm Toy Collectors Hall of Fame.
As a former Mayor of Worthington and successful farmer, Eldon also dedicated his time planting & caring for the cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site which was produced the summer of 1988. Hollywood knew they chose the right caretaker as unbeknownst, he kicked the producer & director off the field not wanting them to damage the corn “the most important actor in this movie”.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Kaye, children: Tony (Heather) Trumm of Dyersville, Gwen (Randy) Maro of Davenport, Nate (Bethany) Trumm of Dyersville, Nick (Emily) Trumm of Dyersville, grandchildren: Lydia Trumm, Tyler, Leah, and Mitchel Maro, Vivian and Grant Trumm, Greyson, Bodey, and Deagan Trumm, siblings: Donald (Patricia) Trumm of Dubuque, Dorothy (Duane) Gorman of Dubuque, Steve Trumm of Cascade, in-laws: Robert DeShaw, Mary Catherine Trumm, Dave “Crocket” (Linda) Burger, and Marian Burger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Raymond and Marcella Burger-Wolfe, siblings: Paul Trumm, Bernadine DeShaw, LaVern “Barney” Trumm, Mary (Paul) Kluesner, Ernie Trumm, in-laws: Darlene (Merrill “Bud”) Smock, John Burger, Carl “Cub” Burger, and Wilma “Billie” Wolfe.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
