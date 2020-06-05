BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Beverly A. Kluesner, 92, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away June 2, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Beverly was born March 26, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Albert and Marie (Basten) Dolan. She married B. Joseph (Joe) Kluesner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa, October 23, 1948. They celebrated 60 years together.
After raising five children and retiring as Activity Director of Dubuque Healthcare, Beverly and Joe enjoyed visiting family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dallas, Texas, and Orange Park, Florida. They traveled around the world where they enjoyed meeting and making many new friends. They also visited nearly all 391 National Parks and Monuments. She and Joe spent many winters in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., where they met up with family and friends and enjoyed another great passion — golf.
After Joe’s passing, Beverly moved to Concordia, a beautiful retirement community in Bella Vista where she was involved in many activities and made many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; daughter, Jean (Bill) Kochendorfer; and siblings, Roger Dolan, Dory (Tom) Meyer, Albert (Nancy) Dolan, John (Shelia) Dolan and Dennis (Betty) Dolan.
Surviving are her children, Leanne Weber, of Orange Park, Florida, Robert (Beverly) Kluesner, of Bella Vista, Diane Richman, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Thomas Kluesner, of Euless, Texas; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; sister, Jenny (James) Givens, of Dubuque, Iowa; brother, Robert Dolan, of Dubuque, Iowa; brother-in-law, Al (Mary) Kluesner, of Edna, Minnesota; and a sister-in-law, Grace Allen, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A special thanks to Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.