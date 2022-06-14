Gary J. Kearney, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa and formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Gary will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m.
Services for Gary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Gary was born August 9, 1939 in Pleasant Grove, Iowa, son of Wilfred and Mildred (Kintzle) Kearney. He received his education in the Cascade area schools. He drove semi for many years for Art Pape Transport formerly Kearney Transport. He is an Army Veteran, having served from 1957-1959 in Alaska.
He enjoyed playing euchre, watching western movies and reading about Alaska. He loved spending time with his family, a cold beer and a pinch of chew.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Dubuque.
He is survived by five children, Norman (Julie) Kearney of Hazel Green, WI, Dan (Shirley) Kearney of Murray, IA, Roxanne (Tom) Grosskopf of West Salem, WI, Marty (Jody) Kearney of Key West, IA and Sonya (Jim) Long of Duluth, MN; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; his siblings, Wayne (Sharon) Kearney of Onslow, IA, Shirley Olberding of Dyersville, IA, Rose (Barry) Cliff of Dubuque, IA, Lois (Bob) Klosterman of Loveland, CO, Deb (Jeff) Rahe of Dubuque, IA; and one brother-in-law, Lee Rausch of Epworth, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Rausch and 1 brother, Richard Kearney and a brother-in-law, George Olberding.
