Paul R. Conlon, age 69, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 10:50 a.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. In keeping with Paul’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Paul was born on November 21, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Merlin and Natalie (Gollobitz) Conlon.

