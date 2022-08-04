Paul R. Conlon, age 69, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 10:50 a.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. In keeping with Paul’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Paul was born on November 21, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Merlin and Natalie (Gollobitz) Conlon.
When Paul was young his family moved to Minneapolis. After graduating high school he returned to Dubuque and went to work at Key City Plating Company where he remained for 49 years, retiring as Plant Manager in 2020. Moving back to Dubuque was a great decision for Paul not only professionally but also personally, as this is where he met his future wife. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marsha Stierman, on November 29, 1974, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. They have 2 wonderful sons, 3 adored grandchildren, and have been blessed with 47 years together. Paul’s hobbies were many. He was a founding member of the Dubuque RC Speedway where racing remote control cars became a family night event. The garden railway layout in his backyard brought other enthusiasts to “train night” on Tuesdays. Paul’s love of the river progressed through various boats and finally to a houseboat that saw many trips to Waupeton Beach. Paul liked his muscle cars, motorcycles, and lately, his electric bicycle. Paul also loved scuba diving, even under the ice in Minnesota which was only done by advanced divers, while working for Jack the Frogman in Minneapolis. He was extremely loyal to all of his family and loved spending time with them, always making sure everyone was well taken care of. Paul also had a special place in his heart for all of his dogs throughout the years. We are heartbroken at losing Paul in our daily lives. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his loving wife, Marsha Conlon, Dubuque, IA; 2 sons, Chad (Maria) Conlon, Dubuque, IA and Jonathan (Karen) Conlon, New York City; 3 grandchildren, Carmen and Danny Conlon and Nina Conlon; a brother, Jim (Kathy) Conlon, Durango, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mark (Alana) Conlon.
Paul’s family would like to thank all of the outstanding staff of MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, as well as all of the staff at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Also a special thanks to all of our family, friends and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Paul’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Paul Conlon Family.
