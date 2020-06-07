Craig W. Koehler, 54, of Dubuque died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Grandview United Methodist Church, where visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens, where military rites will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The service can be watched live at www.grandviewdubuque.org.
Craig was born January 14, 1966, in Lamar, Colorado, son of James and Mary (Haroff) Koehler. After graduating from Hempstead High School, Craig served in the US Navy for four years on active duty, and four years in the reserves.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by his sister, Judy (Jeff) Jochum; a nephew, Bill Peters, of Richland, Washington; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be given to Grandview Church or the Veterans Freedom Center.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.