Mary Ellen Daubenberger, 72, of Dubuque, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home.
Visitation for Mary will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Mary was born October 24, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Alex and Luella Duenow Stechcon. On September 7, 1968, she married Douglas G. Daubenberger in Cedar Rapids.
She was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.
For 22 years, she worked alongside her husband as office manager at their American Family Insurance Agency. She retired on June 1, 2015.
They shared a unique bond with their customers and everyone loved her bubbly personality and joyous smile.
She loved traveling to the mountains and cherished time spent with family, and being an avid Hawkeyes fan. She rarely missed the opportunity to catch a game. She took great interest in her children’s lives, and was especially proud of her grandchildren. It was a rare occasion for her to miss a sporting event or concert in which they were involved. They couldn’t have asked for a more passionate cheerleader.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas; one son, Cary (Tina) Daubenberger, of Dubuque; one daughter, Kelly (Matt) Kass, of Asbury; four grandchildren, Jena (Adam) Best, Lucas Daubenberger, Caleb Kass, and Brandon Kass; one great-grandson, Lochlan Best; and one sister, Rosie Watkins, of Tampa, Fla.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Myers, and Sister Joyce Stechcon; one brother, Robert Stechcon, and one granddaughter, Kyra Ann Daubenberger.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care of our beloved Mary Ellen.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
