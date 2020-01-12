Sister Ernestina Molinari, BVM, 89, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Ernestina was an elementary teacher in Chicago, Kauai, Hawaii, Stockton, Calif., Los Angeles and San Francisco — where she also served as a secondary teacher and elementary principal. She worked as an adult education instructor in San Jose and Santa Clara, Calif. She was an administrator of the congregational retirement center in Los Gatos, Calif., and manager of an elderly housing complex in Santa Rosa, Calif.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in San Francisco, to Ernest and Ernestine Bardini Molinari. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1948, from St. Philip Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a brother, Roy (Erlinda Ellacer) Molinari, San Mateo, Calif.; cousins; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmcong.org/support_donate.cfm.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL, is in charge of arrangements.