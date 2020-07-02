GALENA, Ill. — Mark F. Furlong, 56, of Galena, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
A committal service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Vinegar Hill Cemetery, rural Galena. A celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 10146 Council Hill Road, Galena. Cremation rites will be accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born November 3, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Francis “Frank” and Nila Ann (Kieler) Furlong. Mark graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1982. He was united in marriage to Joyce Timmerman on January 20, 1984, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mark owned and operated Vinegar Hill Leadmine for twenty years. He worked in construction as a contractor for most of his life and later traveled with Robbins and Morton building hospitals, and then worked at Lemfco. Mark was a member of the Mississippi Ridge Runners, Pheasants Forever, and the Galena Boat Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling. Mark loved and looked forward to the annual family fishing trip to Danbury, Wis. He loved joking with family and friends. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, Nathan (Alisha Palmer), of Elizabeth, Ill., and Niles (Tiffany), of Hazel Green; his daughter, Nakita (Jake Kane), of Galena; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mea, Alayna and Sawyer Furlong; his siblings, John (Robin), of Phoenix, AZ, Susette (Dirk) Einsweiler, of Galena, and Jim (Diane), of Hazel Green; his father- and mother-in-law, Merlin (Carol) Timmerman, of Galena; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Monica (Mike) Hoppman, of Galena, Diane (Jim) Morgan, of Janesville, Wis., Jane (Dennis) Steffes, of Elizabeth, Neil (Jodi) Timmerman, of Galena, Nick Timmerman, of Galena, Ben (Carrie) Timmerman, of Galena, and Carrie (Kevin) Ward, of Mechanicsburg, Ill., twenty-two nieces and nephews; and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Ollie (Harriet) Kieler; his paternal grandparents, John (Agnes) Furlong; and a brother-in-law, Brian Runde.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Crist, and Galena Medical Associates. Your care and kindness during this difficult time will never be forgotten.
