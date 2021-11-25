GALENA, Ill. — Duane Robert Wienen, 69 of Galena, IL passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at MercyOne, Dubuque, IA. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may call after 9:30 AM, until the time of service. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
He was born August 26, 1951, in Hazel Green, WI the son of Glenn and Gen (Sproule) Wienen. Duane graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1970. He was united in marriage to Debora Kay Brotzman on July 3, 1971, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena and she preceded him death on September 10, 2009. Duane worked as a farmer most of his life until selling. He then began working at the Cuba City Feed Mill until ending his working career with his son in the concrete business. Duane enjoyed hunting, gator riding, and hanging out at his lodge with his family and friends enjoying a cold beer. He loved having his granddaughters beside him.
Duane is survived by his three children, Matt (Sandra) Wienen, Nikki (Matt) Soppe, and Jeff (Lori) Wienen, seven grandchildren, Kristen Guerrero and Sawyer Wienen, Stephanie and Abigail Soppe, Samantha, Alyssa, and Sara Wienen, a step-grandson, Ryan (Andrea) Pregler, two great-grandchildren, Carmen and Ben Guerrero, his mother, Gen Wienen, two sisters, Doris (Bobby) Hahn and Diane Wand, two brothers-in-law, Mike (Cathy) Brotzman and Dave Hess, two sisters-in-law, Cindy Barry and Pam Brotzman and his many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, his wife, his in-laws, Glenn (Ruth) Brotzman, two sisters-in-law, Rose Hess, and Doris Niday.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Galena EMS, Mercy Medical Center, Dr. Crist, and his many friends and family members. Your care and compassion during this difficult time will never be forgotten.