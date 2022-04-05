James “Jim” Edward Millius Sr., 83, of Dubuque Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2nd, 2022.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Father Daniel Knepper officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors to be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Jim was born on March 14, 1939, son of Bob and Fern “Marie” (Holderman) Millius. He graduated from Senior High School in 1957; and served active duty for the United States Army along with many years with the Army Reserves. He married the love of his life and best friend, Veronica Beauchamp on June 5th, 1963, in Dubuque Iowa.
Jim worked at the Dubuque Pack for 46 years. He had an unmatched work ethic starting work at a young age and often times working double shifts to provide for his family. Jim loved the outdoors and spent many years hunting. He passed along his love for hunting and the outdoors to his sons and grandsons, teaching them many things over the years. Spending time on the farm brought him great happiness, along with tending to his garden over the years. He enjoyed watching his grandkid’s many sporting events and always cheered them on, never missing a game. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed when his family joined him to watch the game together. Jim had a tender heart, and many were lucky to call him a friend.
Surviving is his wife Veronica of 58 years, their children Dean (Patti) Millius, Rob (Judy) Millius, Ann (Nick) Hosch, Jodi (Charlie) Digmann, all of Dubuque. His 11 grandchildren who were blessed to call him Grandpa, Heidi (Nate) Stevenson, Daniel (Brooke) Millius, Luke, Logan, and Drew Millius, Gracie and Connor Hosch, Tyler Millius, Jamie (Miles) Wille, Mitchell Millius and Jackson Digmann. His great grandchildren, Emma Stevenson and Weston James Wille. His brother Dave Theisen, a sister Sherri (Chuck) Taylor, and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was reunited with his son James “Jimmy” Millius Jr. and his parents Bob and Marie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who provided Jim with compassionate care and support including, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, Megan Carter, neighbor Paul and Dr Runde including nurses Bri and Julie.