Sister Josephine (Philip) Schmitz, OSF, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa. A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sr. Josephine was born on October 28, 1922, in Jefferson, South Dakota, the daughter of Henri and Barbara (Wantz) Schmitz. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 14, 1940, and made final profession of vows on August 10, 1946. Sister received her master’s degree at Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa.
She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at Granville, Dyersville, St. Mary’s-Waterloo, Stacyville, St. Michael-Sioux City, Sacred Heart-Dubuque, La Motte, Guttenberg, and St. Mary-Dubuque. In Illinois she was missioned at Corpus Christi-Chicago and Midlothian. She later ministered at Alverno Apartments in Dubuque as an office assistant and meal coordinator for seniors.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Amelia (Leo) Fitzgibbons, Mary (Alvin) Troyer, and Theresa Schmitz; her brothers, John (Josephine) Schmitz, Henri Schmitz, and two infant brothers. The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Egelhof Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.