David George Felderman, 83, of Dubuque, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2899 Hales Mill Rd, Asbury, IA with a Celebration of Life from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Thunder Hills Country Club, Peosta, IA.
David was born September 24, 1938, to LaVerne “Pat” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Eberhardt) Felderman in Dubuque, IA. David married Doris Budde on July 23, 1967, in Dubuque.
Dave worked at the National Butter Company, Dubuque Pack, and he retired from John Deere in 1992. He enjoyed the outdoors, was a great athlete, and supplemented his retirement by playing cards with good friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Doris, of Dubuque, his six children, David (Shannon), Daniel (Tammy), Dennis (Amy), Jody (Terry), Tim (Heather), and Tina (Dave) all of Dubuque; 24 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; two brothers, John “Jack” (Janet) of Dubuque and Thomas (Joan) of Peosta; one brother-in-law Dennis Berger of AZ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dale, Marilyn (Dale), Jim (Barb), Tom, Kevin (Jean), Yvette, Marcia, Brent, Troy, and Todd; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janet Berger; his father-in-law, Orville Budde and mother-in-law, Ila Budde; brothers-in-law, Glenn, Raymond, John, and Blayne Budde; sister-in-law Marla True.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hillary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.