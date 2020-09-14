Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Daniel G. Atkinson, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19,
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Celebration of life: Following visitation, Zippy’s Brass Rail, Lancaster.
Dean E. Bennett, Racine, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Marty A. Beyer, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta.
Patricia L. Dean, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Samantha Jo Dickens, Sutliff, Iowa, formerly of Monona and Marquette, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Giard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Anthony Eldrenkamp, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday,
Sept. 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Agnes M. Gnade, Andrew, Iowa — Celebration of life: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Timber Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Lawrence F. Kruse, Dubuque — Mass
of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Leonard J. Owsley, Dubuque — Graveside services: 1 p.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mark D. Topf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Nicholas Weis, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon at the cemetery.
Oran R. Wunderlich, Dubuque — Graveside services: Noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, Linwood Cemetery.