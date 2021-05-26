PEOSTA, Iowa — Ruben “AL” A. Roberts, 68, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away, Monday, May 24, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation for Ruben will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, May 27,2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where a prayer services will be held at 1:30 p.m., and the Centralia Peosta Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the Reiff Funeral Home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Ruben “AL” Roberts family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
Services for Ruben will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa, with full military honors accorded by the Dubuque VFW Post #9663 and the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Ruben was born September 30, 1952, in Williamstown, MO, the son of Orval V. and Betty J. (Crummett) Roberts.
He was a graduate of Senior High School in Dubuque, IA.
He was a Veteran, having served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Ruben married the love of his life, JoAnn Kuhle, daughter of Edwin and Joyce Kuhle, on May 15, 1976, in Menominee, IL. They spent the last 45 years in marriage growing a family, which was Ruben’s pride and joy.
Ruben was a foreman for Mi-T-M where he worked for 37 years. With his years of experience and willingness to offer a helping hand, many looked up to him as a mentor.
Ruben was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta, Iowa.
He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9663 in Dubuque, Iowa, and served on the Centralia Peosta Volunteer Fire Department as a firefighter and first responder/EMT for 40 years.
In May of 2020, Ruben and JoAnn received the Everyday Hero Award from the American Red Cross for the fostering they did for numerous children over the years.
Those who knew Ruben felt his passion for life, the love he had for his family and his desire to help everyone around him.
He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Roberts, of Peosta, IA; five children, Anthony (Angel) Roberts, of Bankston, IA, Matthew (Kathleen) Roberts, of Bettendorf, IA, Benjamin (Radie) Roberts, of Dubuque, IA, James (Alicia) Roberts, of Farley, IA, and Christina Roberts, of Dubuque, IA; 19 grandchildren; one great grandchild; father and mother-in-law, Edwin and Joyce Kuhle, of Menominee, IL; four siblings, Ronald Roberts, of Dubuque, IA, Roland (Kim) Roberts, of Iowa City, IA, Saundra Payne, of Dubuque, IA, and Gail (Ken) Wallace, of Duluth, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave (Lois) Kuhle, of Hazel Green, WI, Mary Kruser, of Kieler, WI, Barb (Gene) Osterholz, of Menominee, IL, Bob (Barb) Kuhle, of Monroe, WI, and Tom (Edie) Kuhle, of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Roberts; and a nephew, Daniel T. Kuhle.
A video tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.