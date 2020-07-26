GALENA, Ill. — Mary Jane Hyde, 91, of Galena, IL, and formerly of Metairie, LA, died on July 18, 2020, suddenly at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may gather after 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at a later date. Social distancing and the wearing of masks are encouraged. Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Cremation rites have been accorded.
She was born on April 3, 1929, in Galena, to LeRoy and Mary (Bainbridge) Oldenburg. Jane graduated from Galena High School in 1947 and went on to attend Clarke College to become a dietician. She received her master’s degree from University of Indiana. After moving to Seattle for work, she met her husband, Dr. Paul Martin Hyde. They were united in marriage on August 18, 1956, at St. Michael’s Church, Galena, and they settled down in Metairie, where they raised their three children: Laurie, Amy and Patrick. After years of being a dietician, she changed careers and became a real estate agent in the greater New Orleans area. However, her dedication to volunteerism remained constant throughout from volunteering for meals on wheels to helping teen mothers in need. In recent years, Jane resided in Galena with her sister Linda Pluym. Jane would proudly tell anyone she was 91 years old, and she still completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily. She was an avid Jeopardy fan, and everyone knew to never try to talk to her during Jeopardy.
Jane is survived by her children, Amy Hyde, of Baton Rouge, LA, and Patrick (Mary Beth) Hyde, of Galena, son-in-law, Jim Tull, of Ithaca, NY, her grandchildren, Nick, Alex and Stephanie Hyde, Jessica (Joe) Mulford, Sarah (Alec) Lafargue and Joshua and Zachariah Tull; great-grandchildren, Summer, Fox, and Van Mulford; sisters, Betty (Harvey) Lewin and Linda (Ken) Pluym; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Laurie Hyde-Tull; brother, James Oldenburg; and sister in-law, Ardith Oldenburg.
The Hyde family wants to thank her caretakers, Jan and Marsha, Linda and Ken Pluym, Galena EMS, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Midwest Medical Center for their care and compassion.
