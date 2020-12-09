Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carolyn M. Gibbs, Portola Valley, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Jerod Douglas Hubanks, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Interment: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Mary E. Kehl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque.
James R. Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Irwin M. McDermott, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Ralph G. Muller, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
The Rev. Andrew G. Opedahl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Elsie E. Virtue, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.