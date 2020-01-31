Timothy John Ruden, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on January 28, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tim was born on August 21, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Don Ruden and Joyce (Hermes) Ruden. In 1979, he graduated Dubuque Hempstead High School in Dubuque and was employed as custodian for Dubuque community school district for 25 years before retiring
He married Deb (Klaas) Ruden on September 19th, 1981, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Tim was a loving husband to Deb, and loved his children and two grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. Tim could often be found working in his yard or tending to his garden — in which he took great pride. His loyal Labrador companions, Sam and Sadie, were always by his side. Tim never complained even throughout his 4-year courageous battle with cancer. Earth may have lost a beautiful soul, but Heaven gained a mighty warrior.
Tim is survived by his wife, Deb Ruden; his children, Amanda Ruden, TJ (Brandy) Ruden; two grandchildren, Rylie and Noah Ruden; his mother, Joyce (Hermes) Ruden; siblings: Christine (Mark) Richman, of Omaha, Nebraska, Mike (Susan) Ruden, of Dubuque, Michelle Colby, of Virginia Beach, VA, Patrick (Kelly) Ruden, of Marietta GA, Brian (Ann) Ruden, of Dubuque, and Mark (Jodi) Ruden, of Dubuque; his mother-in-law, Yvonne Klaas, of Dubuque; sisters-in-law Carolyn Klaas, of Dubuque, and Sue (Bob) Biddle, of East Dubuque; brother-in-law, Paul Klaas, of Tracey, CA; along with many nieces and nephews; and his beloved black lab, Sam.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chris and Myrtle (Pline) Hermes, and Clarence and Sylvia Ruden; his father, Don Ruden; father-in-law, Herb Klaas; and his beloved chocolate lab, Sadie.
Thank you to Dr. Engelman and the Oncology team, Mercy- One Medical Center along with the emergency room staff and physicians for all their care, kindness and compassion.