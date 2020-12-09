Stephen (Steve) V. Reisdorf passed away in his home on December 6, 2020, at the age of 77 surrounded by his family.
There will be no visitation. A private family service is being held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Jim Goerend presiding. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. A private burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Cross Plains, Wisconsin.
Born on September 26, 1943, in Madison, Wisconsin, he was the son of Raymond and Louise (Saeman) Reisdorf. Steve attended grade school at St. Francis Catholic School in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, high school at Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin, and he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree, with concentrations of Economics, Mathematics, and Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Steve also attended the International Correspondence School (Electrical Technician); Institute of Gas Technology (Natural Gas Distribution).
Steve married Kathleen A. Downey on June 1, 1968, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. Kathy was the center of Steve’s life, and, together, they raised, loved, and taught two children, Sara and Luke.
Steve served in the U.S. Army Reserves, Headquarters Company, 389th Engineer Battalion, during the Vietnam Era.
Steve moved to Dubuque, Iowa, in 1966 to take a job at Interstate Power Company. While at Interstate, Steve served in the capacities of Rate Analyst, Rate Engineer, Assistant Manager of the Rate Department, Executive Assistant, Director of Regulatory Proceedings, and Director of Rates until he retired in 1998. After his retirement from Interstate Power, Steve was an adjunct Professor of Mathematics at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Steve also served as a member of the Board of Directors at Dubuque Savings and Loan and its successor companies, Harvest Savings Bank, Harvest Financial Corporation and Firstar Corporation.
His community involvement included: (i) being a member of the Citizens for Accountable Government; (ii) being a member of the Dubuque Chapter of the National Management Association; (iii) serving as an advisor for the High School Company Program offered by Junior Achievement of Dubuque, Iowa, of which his students won Company of the Year; (iv) serving on the Board of Directors and the Foundation Board of the Dubuque Chapter of American Red Cross; (v) being a founding Board Member of Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes (DASH), Sara and Luke’s swim club; (vi) being a competition official for the Dubuque YMCA/YWCA and DASH swim clubs; (vii) serving in many capacities at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, including Parish Council President, a tabulator of the Sunday offerings, and designated potato pot washer during the annual Octoberfest celebration; and (viii) being elected as a member of the City of Dubuque Citizen’s Investment Oversight Commission.
Steve had a passion and love for fishing. In the spring, he loved to delicately cast flies to finnicky trout in local streams, and in the summer and fall, he loved to slam northern lake waters hunting for that elusive and toothy fish with an attitude, the muskellunge. His goal was to make sure his kids, Luke and Sara, had the opportunity and excitement to catch a muskie during his lifetime. Both of them were successful in reeling in the big fish, and both very much cherished the time on the water with their dad.
Besides fishing, Steve liked to golf with his wife, Kathy. He also enjoyed woodworking, boating, playing Euchre and Bridge, watching his alma mater, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers, taking care of his hostas, and finding ways to outsmart the raccoons and deer from wreaking havoc in his yard.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Luann Lawrence. Steve is survived by his wife, Kathy; his two children, Sara M. Kilian (Amy Kilian) of Waconia, Minnesota, and Luke S. Reisdorf (Angi Reisdorf) of Des Moines, Iowa; his two grandchildren, Olivia L. Reisdorf (14) and Evelynn I. Reisdorf (9); his brothers, Paul Reisdorf (Diane), Daniel Reisdorf (Kris), Thomas Reisdorf; and his sister, Sr. Nancy Rae Reisdorf.
As much as Steve loved flowers, he would have preferred that you use that money to support Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN, 38105, so that others may benefit from your generosity.
