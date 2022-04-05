Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Jamison K. Daniel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis St.
Grant W. Edge, Fennimore, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Laverne B. Erdmann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation:
4 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6,
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Charles Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Kenneth L. Hess, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas A. Hoffman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Robert C. Lehnhardt Jr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road, Dubuque.
Ella L. Mueller, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Grace Riley, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ken Zaug, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.