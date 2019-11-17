SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Susan Ostrowski, OP, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse, where the remembering service will be at 6:30 p.m. today.
Her first teaching assignment was at Our Lady of Refuge School in the Bronx, N.Y. (1979-1982), followed by two years at Hope Rural School in Indiantown, Fla. She taught at Epiphany School in Chicago (1989-1993) before going to California. She taught at St. Peter School in San Francisco, Moreland Notre Dame School in Watsonville, and All Souls School in San Francisco. From 2001 until 2017, she ministered at Holy Family School in Redwood City, Calif.
In 1954, she was born in Wausau, Wis., to Rupert and Janet Ostrowski.
She is survived by a sister, brothers and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.