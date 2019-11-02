Ruth A. Frederick, 92, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Mrs. Frederick will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Karen Candee as the officiant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ruth was born September 3, 1927, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Becker Hedrick. She worked on the family farm, which is now known as John Deere. On April 2, 1949, she married Eldon Frederick at Immanuel Congregational Church in Dubuque. They had met at her favorite dance hall, Melody Mill. He passed away on September 14, 2012. She enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, and when her seven kids were older, she went to work for the Dubuque Community School District.
Survivors include four daughters, Diane Miles, Sandra (Ron) Ward, Denise (Dee) Wooley, all of Dubuque, and Delorse (Doug) Vondal, of Davenport; two sons, Joseph (Ann) Frederick, of Durango, Iowa, and James (Deb) Frederick, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eileen Sheppard, of Potosi, Wis.; one sister-in-law, Jean Frederick, of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; her god-daughter, LaVon Klauer; and her special friends, Charlene Sindt and Ruth Hohnecker.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Juanita; and many brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their special care for Ruth.
