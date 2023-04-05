ASBURY, Iowa — Sandra Lee Elizabeth Ann Klossner “Sandy”, of Asbury Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, at the age of 81.
She was married to Jerry Klossner on November 8, 1958, in Dubuque. She was co-manager of Penn Place Apartments for over 25 years.
Sandy is survived by her children Cheryl Neyens, Becky (Kevin) Foht, and Lisa Klossner; sisters Pamela (Theodore) Pfiffner and Christine (Eugene) Muntz; nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren and her good friends Hazel Lambert, Barb Keirnan and Karen Litscher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Klossner; her parents Andrew “Andy” and Margaret “Peggy” Ohnesorge, and her great-grandson Landon.
Sandy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be allocated to Hawkeye Care Center for activities, which Sandy always enjoyed.
Please join us for a service in Sandy’s honor on Thursday, April 6, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory at 2595 Rockdale Rd, Dubuque, IA 52003. Viewing from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. and celebration of life at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
