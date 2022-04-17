HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Arturo Cranston, OP, died April 10, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. This woman of exuberant hospitality, high energy and fun was born July 4, 1934, to Arthur and Marie(Rice) Cranston in Washington D.C. Perhaps from birth the splendor of fireworks and sound and color and music were already in her bones. The Cranstons also had two sons. Sister Arturo is survived by one brother, James “Ray” Cranston; nieces; nephews; and her beloved Dominican family.
She was a gifted and well trained musician, using this skill all through the various works throughout her life. She taught music in elementary schools in Illinois, Montana, Minnesota and Wisconsin. After receiving her Master in Music degree from Villa Schifanoia in Florence, Italy, she taught music, worked with choral groups and parish choirs and piano students in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Washington, D.C. Sister Arturo went to Camp WeHaKee in 1983 spending the next 24 years pouring her passionate personality and great love for people into the Sinsinawa camp. She then went to St. Dominic Villa as prioress. She retired in 2010, staying active until the last year of her life. Services will be at Sinsinawa April 19-20. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Arturo, lead the heavenly Sinsinawa chorus in Alleluia!