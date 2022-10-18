EPWORTH, Iowa — Carol J. Mueller, 80, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Pinicon Place in Anamosa, Iowa.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held for Carol at 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home Event Center in Peosta, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone wanting to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Carol Mueller family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of Kendall and Grace (Huling) Dean. She was raised in Clinton County, Iowa, graduated from Clinton High School in 1960 and spent several years living on a farm with her first husband, Norman Bake. She was employed as a Meter Maid and radio dispatcher for the Maquoketa police force She passed the civil service exam in May 1974. She worked 3 nights a week as a police officer, one day as a dispatcher and one day as a meter maid per quote in a 1974 Des Moines Register article.
Norman preceded her in death on September 17, 1976. On April 28, 1979, she was united in marriage to James J. Mueller in Epworth, Iowa. The couple farmed in the rural Epworth area. James preceded her in death on November 11, 2016.
Some of Carol’s favorite interest included architectural design and raising horses.
She is survived by two sons, James Mueller of Orlando, FL; Robert (Rose) Mueller of Epworth, IA; brother, Ron (Charlette) Dean of Searcy, AR; a sister, Gloria Kemp of Mediapolis, IA, a brother, George (Linda) Dean of Miles City, MT; and two sisters, Sandra Green of Davenport, FL, and Sharon Till of Clinton, IA. Her extended family also includes a granddaughter, Haley Mueller of Springfield, MO; a grandson, Kyle (Julie) Mueller of Peosta, IA and their children, Daniel, Ty and Stacie; a granddaughter, Rebecca (John) Kenkel of Peosta, IA and their children Mason, Eli, Brady and Duke; a sister in-law, Janet (Wally) Robinson of Waterloo, IA and their daughters, Heidi and Mindy.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ken, Chuck and Jim.
(0) comments
