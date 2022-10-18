EPWORTH, Iowa — Carol J. Mueller, 80, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Pinicon Place in Anamosa, Iowa.

A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held for Carol at 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home Event Center in Peosta, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone wanting to send memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Carol Mueller family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.

