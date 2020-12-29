HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Fern D. Lowe, 79, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Fern was born on February 14, 1941, to Albert & Clara (Welk) Wittmeier in Willow City, ND. She was a 1959 graduate from Willow City High School in Willow City, ND. She married Nilus Lowe on September 12, 1970, in Webster, SD.
Fern enjoyed gardening, making wreaths, playing card games, watching TV, helping her husband, and her grandkids took a huge part in her “personal interests,” she always put her family first. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Fern is survived by her husband of 50 years, Nilus; 4 children: Annette (Steve) Yeager, of Hazel Green, WI, Penny (Randy) Taylor, of Butler, WI, Ted (Tammy Davis) Lowe, of Platteville, WI, and Ronnie (Donna) Wittmeier, of Willow City, ND; 7 grandchildren: Mariah Yeager, Leetah & Clara Taylor, Isaac, Ben, Shelby & Charlotte Lowe; 2 Sisters: Marlene (Blaine) Welstad, of Newburg, ND, and Delaine (Dennis) Peters, of Rugby, ND; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Fern Lowe Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Fern Lowe Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jessica Pickel, for always taking good care of Fern and being part of the family.