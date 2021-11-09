Sylvia L. Meyers, 80, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Private family services were held on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Sylvia was born February 12, 1941, in Sudbury Town, Middlesex, England, the daughter of Leonard and Olive (Kirby) Pither. On April 18, 1959, she married Robert Meyers in St. George Church in England and stayed married for 62 years.
She attended grade school and primary school in England.
Sylvia was a childcare provider for over 20 years.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to England and Europe, visiting her children out of town, knitting, crocheting, but most importantly, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and all the children she babysat over the years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Meyers of Dubuque; two sons, Robert (Terri) Meyers of Rio Rancho, NM and Jeffrey (Joanna) Meyers of Millbrook, AL; one daughter, Susan (Bill) Jordan of Dubuque; grandchildren: Allison (Thomas Jarrad), Adam, William and Christopher Jordan, all of Dubuque and Robert & Jacob Meyers of New Mexico; her in-laws: Peg Meyers of Dubuque, Dorothy Link of Carson City, NV, Delly (Dick) Morris of Des Moines, Mary K. “Butch” Meyers of Dubuque, Dick (Ginny) Meyers of Dubuque and Peg Meyers of Dubuque and many nieces, nephews and friends here and in England.
She is preceded in death by her parents and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to Terri who took care of Sylvia the past three months.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
