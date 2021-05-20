EARLVILLE, Iowa — James Anthony Boge, 79, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at his home in Earlville.
Visitation for James will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with a scripture service at 2:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville is assisting the family. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
James was born on November 28, 1941, in Dubuque Iowa, the son of Ambrose and Marian (Bierman) Boge.
He graduated from Earlville High School.
James married Theresa Nefzger January 9, 1963, at St. John Catholic Church, Delhi; six children were born into this union of marriage.
He was employed by the Maquoketa Valley School District for 23 years as a bus driver until his retirement.
James was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville.
He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, men’s slow pitch softball and coached little league.
James would meet a group of friends every morning for breakfast at the local restaurant and play cards with a group of card players at the fire station.
He loved spending time with his family, going to the grandchildren’s activities and watching the Cubs and Dodgers baseball games.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Theresa; children, Julie (Craig) Davis, Connie (Lonnie) Helms, Karen (Paul) Fransen, Elaine Boge and son-in-law Ed Raye; grandchildren, Alex Davis, Taylor (Austin) Pflughaupt, Tanner, Tyson, Tessa Helms, Carly Myers, and Phoebe, Kierstin, Peyton and Aubrey Fransen; great-grandchild, Kaden Pflughaupt; brother, Roger (Julie) Boge; and in-laws, John C. Nefzger, Jim (Lil) Nefzger, Al Nefzger, Jerry (Susan) Nefzger and Mary Kay Turnis.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Marjie Raye and Jolene Boge; parents, Ambrose and Marian Boge; his sister, Carol; and his in-laws, Elmer (Kathryn) Nefzger, Peg Nefzger and Phil Turnis.
