CASCADE, Iowa — Michael W. “Mike” Bertling, 58, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at home in Cascade, Iowa. He was a life time resident of Cascade.
Visitation for Mike will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a private family service will be held with Rev. Jim Miller presiding.
He was born on November 8, 1962 in Monticello, Iowa, the tenth child of John W. “Bill” and Evelyn (Miller) Bertling. He received his education the at the Western Dubuque Schools in Cascade. On September 3, 2005 he was united in marriage to Sharon Woller in Temple Hill, Iowa. Mike was a third shift supervisor at Cascade Lumber Company for 34 years.
Mike loved to live life and enjoyed many things, convertible rides, guitar, NASCAR, working on cars, playing a good game of pinochle, gardening, visiting and celebrating with family, his job, traveling, road trips, and mushroom hunting. He had an infectious laugh that will be missed by all.
Mike was a loyal friend of many and was always willing to help out. He loved his family immensely.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bertling of Cascade, IA; three step children, Sarah Woller (Khairi Elfarrah), Jennifer (Eric) Nebbia, Sean (Tina) Woller; he was a wonderful grandfather to his six grandchildren, Zach, Maya, Aria, Amelia, William and Winston; his ten siblings, Jane (Walt) Puccio of Cascade, Sandra (Mike) Coohey of Dubuque, Susan (Mark) Hostert of Bernard, Sherry (Tom) Simon of Cascade, Peggy (Grant) Taylor of Dripping Springs, TX, Billie Sue (Dave) Hummel of Cascade, Vicki (Bill) Takes of Monticello, Jim (Deb) Bertling of Cascade, Kris (Mark) Bideaux of Marion, and Kari (Dave) Stecher of Des Moines; His mother-in-law, Irene Green of Monticello; brothers and sisters-in-law, Susan Benischek of Monticello, Sandra (Bruce) Kedley and Keith (Grace) Green both of Cascade, and Doug (Audrey) Green of Hopkinton; two aunts and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeff Bertling, a brother-in-law, Don Hillebrand and his father-in-law, Charlie Green.
A video tribute may be viewed or online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Mike Bertling family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033
The family would like to thank the first responders and EMS personnel and a special thanks to Fred.