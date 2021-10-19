Sister Joanne Marie Sullivan (formerly Sister Joseph Marie), SVM, 89, of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Private visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, in Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Sister Joanne was born on February 15, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of James Joseph and Ruth (Vogt) Sullivan. She entered the Sisters of the Visitation on August 15, 1954 and professed her perpetual vows on August 15, 1961. Sister Joanne earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke College (now Clarke University) in Dubuque, Iowa, and a Master of Arts degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. After entering the convent, she taught at Nativity School in Dubuque and Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville. She managed Open I, the gift shop at Mount Saint Francis, Dubuque, where she collaborated with a Franciscan sister to create items for the shop. She also worked as a bookkeeper at the Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Sister Joanne was part of an art group that met at the Roberta Kuhn Center and at the Sisters of the Visitation Motherhouse. She was a member of the administrative council of the Sisters of the Visitation and served as treasurer. Surviving are the Sisters of the Visitation with whom she shared her life for 67 years. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Sisters of the Visitation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001.